The former top boss for ride-hailing startup Gett in the UK and Europe has resurfaced at another tech company with even grander ambitions.

Remo Gerber, who oversaw the expansion of Uber rival Gett in the UK and more widely in the region during which time it landed $300m from Volkswagen, has joined a startup hoping to get flying cars of the ground.

Liliium has taken the transport boss on as commercial chief as it gets it ramps up its plans make air taxis a reality.

The German startup earlier this year demonstrated its "flying car" technology in action, more formally known as vertical take off and landing tech (VTOL),

In addition to Gerber, who quietly left Gett back in November, Lilium has also hired an expert engineer with a pedigree that includes Airbus and Rolls Royce, Dirk Gebser, to lead production of its vehicles.

"In just two years we’ve taken our idea of this incredible aircraft from a piece of paper to the skies above Bavaria. Now that we have the technology, we need to grow our business so that it can fulfil our vision to revolutionise on-demand mobility for everyone," said the co-founder and chief executive of Lilium Daniel Wiegard, who added that it plans its first manned flight within the next two years and plans to commercialise it very quickly afterwards.

Lilium, which landed €10m in funding from Atomico at the end of 2016, isn't the only one working on flying cars. There's China's Ehang, fellow European startup Aeromobil while high profile names such as Uber and Google's Larry Page are also developing such technology.

