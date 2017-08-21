Rebecca Smith

The capital's commuters have been given a fresh warning over more August rail closures, as Network Rail told Southeastern passengers to expect disruption next week.

From Tuesday 29 August until Friday 1 September, Cannon Street station is expected to be "exceptionally busy". There will be queuing systems in place during the busiest times, as Network Rail carries out rebuilding work on London Bridge, as part of the Thameslink programme.

Read more: New South Western Railway franchise hit with RMT protests at Waterloo

During the evening peak, two queuing systems will be in operation, one on Dowgate Hill and the other outside the front of the station. Passengers have been told to expect queues of up to 30 minutes, and if possible, to avoid travelling during the evening peak time.

Simon Blanchflower, Thameslink Programme director, said:

Over these eight days we are investing a further £12m in our railway upgrade plan, which will ultimately lead to better, more reliable journeys to and through London. The decision to ask passengers to queue is not one we have taken lightly, but safety is our priority.

Southeastern train services director Ellie Burrows, added: "We know it’s a challenging time for our passengers while the work takes place and journeys may take longer than usual. We are advising passengers to look in advance at the amended timetable and think about changing their journey or working from home if at all possible."

What's affected when?

Saturday 26 August - Saturday 2 September: There will be no Southeastern services to or from London Bridge, Waterloo East and Charing Cross

There will be no Southeastern services to or from and Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August: There will be no trains at Cannon Street

There will be no trains at Monday 28 August and Saturday 2 September: There will be no trains at Blackfriars

Network Rail said it will use the time when the railway is less busy, to move the Charing Cross lines through London Bridge into a new position and open newly rebuilt platform six, so more Charing Cross trains can stop at London Bridge.

Separately, significant upgrade work has been going on throughout August to improve capacity at Waterloo. Platforms 1 to 10 have been closed to allow the lengthening of platforms, making way for longer trains by the end of the year.

Read more: Are you travelling on England's most overcrowded train?