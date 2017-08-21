Abigail Smith

Heathrow has today announced the 20 successful small and medium-sized businesses it will fund trade missions for in an export grant programme.

The small businesses have been awarded grants as part of the £40,000 programme the airport runs in partnership with the Department for International Trade (DIT), in a bid to boost their goods and services internationally, and to reach new markets.

The successful applicants from more than 290 submissions, will each receive £2,000 to fund trade missions or research global markets of their choice, with access to advice from a DIT international trade advisor.

Heathrow’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye stated that the grant was “showing the breadth of talent and opportunity from all across the nations and regions of the UK”.

Among the winners are Little Ondine, a London-based firm aiming to export its odourless, peel-off nail polish to Dubai, and Airboss, which is aiming to export its "puncture-proof" tyres from Cheltenham to the US.

The news came as new YouGov research found that half of the 1,012 British small and medium-sized businesses it surveyed were looking to increase the destinations they export to in the next two years.

International trade minister Mark Garnier said:

The UK has some of the most innovative and ambitious small businesses that have helped exports increase by 11.4 per cent over the last year. It’s clear the potential to export our goods and services is out there and as an international economic department, we will support businesses through partner schemes like this with Heathrow and our international campaigns including 'Exporting is Great' to make the most of opportunities as we leave the EU.

The full list of winners: Storksak and Bags That Work, London KYMIRA Sport, Reading SofMat, North Lincolnshire Appen, Pynes Hill Magic Mirror, Bristol Pampeano, Oxford Little Ondine, London Tomlinson Hall & Co., Billingham The Urban Worm CIC, Nottingham Reid Lifting, Chepstow Love Beets, Ely BASI, Grantown on Spey Tacit Simulations, Milton Keynes Airboss Tyres, Cheltenham Durbin, London Farah Qureshi Jewellery, London Glastry Farm Ice Cream, Newtownards AWW Architects London, Bristol and Plymouth Garden of Ideas, London Micropore Technologies, Teesside

