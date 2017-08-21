FTSE 100 7320.30 -0.05%
Monday 21 August 2017 2:06pm

A raft of small British businesses have won Heathrow funding for trade missions

 
Abigail Smith
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Airport signs ground-breaking China partnership amid £80m expansion
The small businesses are hoping to see their export ambitions take off
The small businesses are hoping to see their export ambitions take off (Source: Getty)

Heathrow has today announced the 20 successful small and medium-sized businesses it will fund trade missions for in an export grant programme.

The small businesses have been awarded grants as part of the £40,000 programme the airport runs in partnership with the Department for International Trade (DIT), in a bid to boost their goods and services internationally, and to reach new markets.

Read more: Heathrow just recorded its best month yet as great summer getaway takes off

The successful applicants from more than 290 submissions, will each receive £2,000 to fund trade missions or research global markets of their choice, with access to advice from a DIT international trade advisor.

Heathrow’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye stated that the grant was “showing the breadth of talent and opportunity from all across the nations and regions of the UK”.

Among the winners are Little Ondine, a London-based firm aiming to export its odourless, peel-off nail polish to Dubai, and Airboss, which is aiming to export its "puncture-proof" tyres from Cheltenham to the US.

The news came as new YouGov research found that half of the 1,012 British small and medium-sized businesses it surveyed were looking to increase the destinations they export to in the next two years.

International trade minister Mark Garnier said:

The UK has some of the most innovative and ambitious small businesses that have helped exports increase by 11.4 per cent over the last year.

It’s clear the potential to export our goods and services is out there and as an international economic department, we will support businesses through partner schemes like this with Heathrow and our international campaigns including 'Exporting is Great' to make the most of opportunities as we leave the EU.

The full list of winners:
Storksak and Bags That Work, London
KYMIRA Sport, Reading
SofMat, North Lincolnshire
Appen, Pynes Hill
Magic Mirror, Bristol
Pampeano, Oxford
Little Ondine, London
Tomlinson Hall & Co., Billingham
The Urban Worm CIC, Nottingham
Reid Lifting, Chepstow
Love Beets, Ely
BASI, Grantown on Spey
Tacit Simulations, Milton Keynes
Airboss Tyres, Cheltenham
Durbin, London
Farah Qureshi Jewellery, London
Glastry Farm Ice Cream, Newtownards
AWW Architects London, Bristol and Plymouth
Garden of Ideas, London
Micropore Technologies, Teesside

Read more: British Airways launches new direct flight from Heathrow to Nashville

Related articles

Heathrow just recorded its best month yet as great summer getaway takes off
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

British Airways launches new direct flight from Heathrow to Nashville
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Heathrow's confident airport charges won't rise while expansion takes off
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff