Catherine Neilan

The UK is seeking to guarantee "frictionless" trade on day one after Brexit, the first of Dexeu's position papers published today reveals.

The Department for Exiting the EU has set out four key aims for goods on the market, ahead of the next round of talks.

They are:

To ensure that goods which are placed on the market before exit day can continue to be sold in the UK and EU, without any additional requirements or restrictions.

To avoid unnecessary duplication of compliance activities that have been undertaken by businesses prior to exit. This means that where products have gone through an authorisation process prior to exit, for example a type approval for a car, this approval should remain valid in both markets after exit.

To ensure patient safety and consumer protection in the EU27 and UK are maintained, by agreeing continued oversight of products to ensure the necessary action can be taken for non-compliant or unsafe goods.

Where goods are supplied with services, to ensure there is no restriction to the provision of these services.

"These four principles demonstrate that the UK is getting on with the job of negotiating," the department said. "Taken together, they would prevent bureaucracy and unnecessary duplication of effort by business, or restricted supply of certain products to consumers, which might otherwise occur."

Dexeu said it was seeking urgent clarity for businesses on both sides, noting that the EU exports goods worth €314bn (£257bn) to the UK, more than to Brazil, Russia, India and China combined.

However earlier in the day, Slovenian Prime Minister Milo Cerar said it was a virtual certainty that trade talks could not begin this autumn because insufficient progress had been in negotiations made so far.

The second paper, regarding confidentiality and access to documents, noted that a reciprocal framework must be established to maintain current standards.

Brexit secretary David Davis said:“These papers will help give businesses and consumers certainty and confidence in the UK's status as an economic powerhouse after we have left the EU.”



“They also show that as we enter the third round of negotiations, it is clear that our separation from the EU and future relationship are inextricably linked.



“We have already begun to set out what we would like to see from a future relationship on issues such as customs and are ready to begin a formal dialogue on this and other issues."