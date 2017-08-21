FTSE 100 7324.50 +0.01%
Monday 21 August 2017 12:35pm

Warehouse investment firm heads for stock exchange as it seeks to capitalise on the rise of e-commerce and consumer demand for fast deliveries

 
William Turvill
Warehouse REIT has agreed a deal to buy Tilstone's portfolio of 27 warehouses (Source: Getty)

A warehouse investment company that works with Amazon and Asda is planning to float on the London Stock Exchange.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) is newly incorporated and will be seeking to raise £150m.

After flotation, Warehouse REIT will seek to invest in UK assets in urban areas.

It has already agreed to deal to buy Tilstone’s property portfolio of 27 assets valued at £109m. The company has 129 tenants, including Amazon, Asda, Argos and Boots.

Warehouse REIT, which is being advised by Peel Hunt, is aiming to float on the junior Alternative Investment Market (Aim) on 20 September.

The company believes it can capitalise on increasing demand for urban warehouses, driven by the rise of e-commerce and investment by retailers in the “last mile” delivery sector.

“Warehouse REIT offers an attractive proposition for investors that are looking for exposure to what has been one of the best performing asset classes in the sector and which is supported by compelling underlying drivers for future outperformance,” said chairman Neil Kirton.

“The highly experienced management team has built a diversified portfolio that has provided them with a platform to demonstrate its ability to deliver both capital growth and an improved income profile.

“With an identified pipeline of assets with similar characteristics, we are confident that Warehouse REIT will provide shareholders with an attractive income focussed total return.”

Read more: Behind the deal: Boutique adviser guides kettle safety company to £190m IPO

