FTSE 100 7313.44 -0.14%
Monday 21 August 2017 11:19am

Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices struggle to hold last week's gains

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Related
Schroders Talk
Schroders Talk What Alan Shearer can teach us about QE
Plunging Energy Prices Put Strain On Texas Economy
Oil prices were hit by profit-takers (Source: Getty)

Crude oil prices edged lower this morning despite fresh signs that the market is tightening.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.36 per cent to $52.53 per barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices were flat at the time of writing.

US crude inventories have dropped 13 per cent since March, and on Friday, oil prices jumped three per cent after US energy firms cut the number of rigs drilling for new oil, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes.

Read more: Global dividends hit record highs – but it might not be good news

Drillers lost five rigs in the week to 18 August, the biggest fall since January, bringing the total count down to 763. This is a sign that the market is finally starting to rebalance.

However, output from the US was still on the rise, having broken through 9.5m barrels per day (bpd), the highest level since July 2015.

"Oil bulls continue to be thwarted by the resilience of global stockpiles despite the output reducing accord by Opec [the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries]," said Mihir Kapadia, chief executive and founder of Sun Global Investments.

Opec and key non-members have agreed to a deal to cut output by 1.8m bpd until March 2018 to rebalance the market, but rising US production has hampered Opec's progress.

Oil prices were also hit today by profit-taking traders after Friday's rally and ahead of this week's inventory data, according to Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro.

Tags

Related articles

Oil prices edge down following rising Opec exports and strong US output
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Total is buying Danish shipping giant Maersk's oil unit for $7.45bn
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

DEBATE: Is the OPEC cartel’s output pledge sustainable in the long term?
Dennis de Jong
Dennis de Jong | Contributor