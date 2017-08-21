Rebecca Smith

China's Great Wall said today it was interested in bidding for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, though Fiat said it had not yet been approached.

A Great Wall spokesperson had earlier told Reuters the firm was interested in bidding for FCA, saying the firm "have an intention to acquire", confirming reports that the Chinese group was pursuing the Italian-American car firm that owns the Jeep brand.

Read more: BMW brings Fiat Chrysler on board its driverless car project

FCA's Milan-listed shares have risen on the news, and were up 3.5 per cent in morning trading.

But FCA told Reuters today it had not yet had an approach by the Chinese manufacturer, either for the Jeep brand specifically, or the entire company. Fiat Chrysler also owns the likes of Alfa Romeo and Maserati, but Jeep is considered the most marketable of its brands.

If Great Wall was successful in picking up FCA, or one of its prominent brands, the Chinese firm would have a clear route to expand further into the US market.

FCA said it was fully committed to executing its 2014-18 business plan, having achieved all of its targets to date.

The car firm is though looking for a buyer or partner to help it navigate rising costs, with the focus on electric and driverless cars a pricey development.

Read more: Maserati drives Fiat shares into top gear