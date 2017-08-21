Rebecca Smith

Volkswagen's classic camper van is officially going electric and will go on sale in 2022, the car company has confirmed.

VW said its concept car, the ID Buzz, is being further developed in preparation for its launch as a production vehicle. The concept stirred up a great deal of interest when it was unveiled earlier this year.

Dr Herbert Diess, the chairman of the board of management for the Volkswagen brand, said VW had been inundated with letters and emails from customers imploring the firm to "please build this car".

Diess said the vehicle was "an important pillar in Volkswagen's electric drive initiative and carries the Microbus driving feeling into the future".

VW said the production version, which is "based on the new all-electric architecture", will incorporate many design ideas from the concept car. It will also feature variable seating, interactive connectivity and highly automated driving.

As was the case with the concept, the production model will have its batteries mounted in the vehicle floor.

VW is mainly targeting customers in North America, Europe and China with the electric camper van.

Expansion of the electric vehicle range is part of the car firm's strategy to get 30 all-electric models out by 2025.

In January, VW unveiled its ID Buzz concept, with design inspired by the 1960s minibus. The Buzz will be geared up for 300 miles of range per charge, with the capability to power up to around 80 per cent of its energy capacity in half an hour, using VW's fast-charging system.

To start with, it will be semi-autonomous, so the car will be able to handle some of the driving responsibilities, though a human driver is still required, with Volkswagen aiming to introduce a wholly self-driving system by 2025.

Here's how it looks:

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

