Monday 21 August 2017 8:41am

Delays at Paddington station after a train derailed

 
Caitlin Morrison
Paddington services will be delayed today (Source: Flickr/Andrea Vall)

Train services in and out of London Paddington will be disrupted today due to a derailed train.

A train came off the tracks at the station yesterday, and timetables are still subject to change as a result.

Great Western services may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes, National Rail said, and the disruption is expected to continue until the end of today.

Routes affected are those between London Paddington and:

  • Bristol Temple Meads
  • Maidenhead
  • Reading
  • Oxford
  • Great Malvern
  • Bedwyn
  • Penzance
  • Newbury
  • Swansea
