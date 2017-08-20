Ross McLean

Wicket-hungry seamer Stuart Broad has urged England selectors to resist resting him for either of the two remaining Test matches against West Indies.

England thrashed their rivals by an innings and 209 runs inside three days, and the temptation may be to rotate the bowlers to give fit-again Chris Woakes some game-time prior to the winter’s Ashes. The second Test at Headingley starts on Friday.

“I will be politely suggesting that I will have sufficient rest in September and October to be available for the next two Tests against West Indies,” said Broad.

The 31-year-old claimed five wickets across the two West Indian innings during the day-night showdown at Edgbaston, which saw him pass Sir Ian Botham’s tally of 383 Test scalps.

He is second only to new-ball partner James Anderson on the all-time list of England wicket-takers and is in no mood to think about the upcoming Ashes being his final battle against Australia.

He added. “I certainly hope my performances will keep improving so that I’m part of that 2019 Ashes."

