Frank Dalleres

Britain's Mo Farah admits he is looking forward to competing under less pressure in the next chapter of his career after winning his final track race on home soil.

Farah, who was denied victory in his last major final at the World Championships in London earlier this month, bounced back with success in the 3,000m at Sunday’s Birmingham Diamond League meeting.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist plans to switch focus to marathon distance after one farewell appearance in Zurich on Thursday and concedes he is relishing the change.

“I never dreamed of becoming four times Olympic champion and a multi-world champion. All I ever dreamed of was competing for Britain,” said Farah, 34.

“I just want to continue to see what I can do on the road, without having a target on my back, and just try to enjoy it without so much pressure. It’s going to be a completely new game.”

Farah found his trademark turn of pace in the closing stages to repel a challenge from Spain’s Adel Mechaal and whip the Birmingham spectators into a frenzy.

“The emotion was high and I had a lot of support from the home crowd,” he added.

“I was trying to think about winning the race and the rest of the field. This is what we dream of, having a home crowd cheer you on, and I want to thank everyone who has supported me and followed my journey.”

