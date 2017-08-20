Bitcoin cash, the new cryptocurrency offshoot, has fallen back from record highs recorded just yesterday.
After peaking above $1,000 it fell to $739 at pixel time, according to coinmarketcap.com.
Bitcoin cash was formed last month from the hard fork of the bitcoin blockchain and surged 40 per cent in a single day on Friday entering $600 territory, but it has also been volatile, touching an intraday low on Thursday of $293.
It has quickly become the third biggest cryptocurrency behind bitcoin and ethereum.
Meanwhile, the price of bitcoin has fallen back from record highs of $4,500 last week and was trading af $4,134 at pixel time.
Cryptocurrency prices have rocketed in recent weeks as they become more attractive to mainstream investors.