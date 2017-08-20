FTSE 100 7311.53 -1.03%
Sunday 20 August 2017 4:52pm

Bitcoin cash is falling back from its record $1,000 high

 
Lynsey Barber
Follow Lynsey
Related
appScatter Talk
appScatter Talk The apps every student needs
US-IT-FINANCE-BITCOIN
Bitcoin cash has been on the rise (Source: Getty)

Bitcoin cash, the new cryptocurrency offshoot, has fallen back from record highs recorded just yesterday.

After peaking above $1,000 it fell to $739 at pixel time, according to coinmarketcap.com.

Bitcoin cash was formed last month from the hard fork of the bitcoin blockchain and surged 40 per cent in a single day on Friday entering $600 territory, but it has also been volatile, touching an intraday low on Thursday of $293.​

Read more: Initial Coin Offerings: Are they a solution to Bitcoin woes?

It has quickly become the third biggest cryptocurrency behind bitcoin and ethereum.

Meanwhile, the price of bitcoin has fallen back from record highs of $4,500 last week and was trading af $4,134 at pixel time.

Cryptocurrency prices have rocketed in recent weeks as they become more attractive to mainstream investors.


(Source: coinmarketcap.com)

Tags

Related articles

Bitcoin cash price jumps above $1,000 in stunning rise
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Cryptocurrencies make solid gains this week
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Bitcoin prices sail past $4,500 for a new record high
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff