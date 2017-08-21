Today's City Moves cover digital strategy, asset management and trading technology. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Manifesto

Digital agency Manifesto has appointed two new senior hires who will help the agency grow its strategy team while continuing to deliver its superior customer service. Phil Aiston (pictured) joins as client strategist, responsible for developing Manifesto’s digital media and strategy offering. Phil brings nearly five years of digital marketing experience to Manifesto, having worked both client and agency side to create scalable strategies for large retail networks. Phil will be using this knowledge to assist the acquisition and engagement strategies of a wide range of organisations across social, email and paid digital media. Vaughan Johnstone joins as account director. After more than six years advising and supporting clients on the role of digital, Vaughan joins Manifesto from digital communications company Investis, where he worked with a number of FTSE 100 companies. Vaughan also has experience of the housing sector, which will be applied to Manifesto’s ongoing work with housing associations.

Legg Mason

Alexander Barry has been appointed head of UK sales at Legg Mason, one of the world’s largest active asset management firms. Alexander will be based in London and will start today. He will report to Justin Eede, head of Europe and Americas distribution at Legg Mason. Alexander will lead Legg Mason’s distribution of a range of actively managed, UK and Dublin-domiciled equity, fixed income and alternative investment funds to the UK wholesale and institutional market. He joins from JP Morgan Asst Management, where he spent nearly 20 years in various sales positions, most recently as senior relationship manager for global strategic relationships. Previous positions include head of UK asset manager sales, where he was responsible for key client relationships with wealth managers, banks and fund of funds as well as head of retail sales in the UK.

Liquidnet

Liquidnet, the global institutional trading network, has announced the appointment of Patrick Strobel as head of technology for EMEA. In this newly formed role, Patrick will be responsible for building out Liquidnet’s strategic IT architecture in EMEA with an emphasis on the region’s Virtual High Touch Mifid II solutions. He brings more than 16 years of experience delivering IT solutions for investment banks such as Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. At Deutsche Bank, Patrick held a number of senior roles, including head of IPV technology, as well as global head of equity trading analytics. He was responsible for building out Deutsche’s P&L reporting platform and defining the technology strategy for the domain.

