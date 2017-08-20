Frank Dalleres

Huddersfield Town 1, Newcastle United 0

Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy hailed manager David Wagner’s ambition after his goal helped the Premier League newcomers continue their 100 per cent start to the season.

Mooy curled in the decisive goal on 49 minutes to earn the Terriers a deserved victory over Newcastle in front of a record crowd of 24,128 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It followed their 3-0 win at Crystal Palace on the opening weekend and lifted Huddersfield to second in the top-flight.

“It’s been a great start so far,” said the Australia international, who spent last season on loan from Manchester City and made the move permanent in an £8m deal during the summer.

“We can’t get carried away. It’s very early in the season. We’ve just got to keep working hard and trying to improve. The boss has a saying – ‘no limits’ – and we all stand behind that.”

Huddersfield dominated the first half but were indebted to goalkeeper Jonas Loessl, who kept the scoresheet blank with a fingertip save to deny Magpies winger Matt Ritchie.

Where Ritchie was thwarted, Mooy succeeded, as he beat Rob Elliot with an almost identical curling effort from 20 yards after swapping passes with Elias Kachunga.

Loessl was called upon again to palm substitute Joselu’s prodded response around the post, before Ayoze Perez wasted the visitors’ best chance when he blazed a close-range volley over the par.

