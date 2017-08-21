Rebecca Smith

With it being summer, and somewhat sunnier than the rest of the year, Deliveroo has been trialling a novel way to deliver food to customers: via jet ski.

The food delivery startup has been trialling the deliveries with a new service in Bournemouth. The specially trained jet ski riders carried out a series of aqua deliveries from local restaurants Prezzo and Five Guys straight to the beach, avoiding traffic to get to customers more speedily.

The firm said it was gathering feedback from the trial, before making a decision on whether to roll out the summer delivery service as a permanent feature for next summer across the British coastline.

A Deliveroo spokesperson said:

We are always looking for new and innovative ways to deliver our food in the most efficient and convenient way possible to Deliveroo customers. Knowing that so many of us enjoy the beach at this time of year presented us with the perfect opportunity to trial our jet ski deliveries, making sure customers didn’t miss the last rays of sunshine while enjoying delicious dishes straight from our restaurant partners.

The company is no stranger to trying out unusual stunts to win over customers. Last month, Deliveroo announced it was launching a side order of "garlic-less bread" with a mint pesto topping to mark international kissing day.

Last month, the firm also announced it was extending delivery hours in London, so customers can order later in the day, from the likes of Burger King, Wagamama, Pizza Express and Dirty Burger.

