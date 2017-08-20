Lynsey Barber

The UK government is set to reveal in more detail where it stands on key Brexit issues, with the publication of five new papers scheduled for the coming week.

The customs union and Irish border were the subjects of two papers published last week, setting out the position of the UK ahead of negotiations with Europe.

"In the coming days we will demonstrate our thinking even further, with five new papers - all part of our work to drive the talks forward, and make sure we can show beyond doubt that we have made sufficient progress on withdrawal issues by October so that we can move on to discuss our future relationship," said Brexit minister David Davis who warned of the "clock ticking" on negotiations.

The papers will set out the UK's strategy in an attempt to hurry along talks, which are due to recommence at the end of August. The government has insisted that it will have made "sufficient progress" in talks by October to begin the next phase amid suggestions it could be pushed back to December.

Here are the five areas of negotiation the papers will cover.

Goods and services

A plan for the most frictionless trade possible for both goods and services, which the UK will argue should be discussed together as they are inseparable.

ECJ

Proposals for dispute resolution between the EU and UK in light of the European Court of Justice no longer having jurisdiction in Britain.

Civil judicial cooperation

A separate position paper will detail how the UK foresees cooperation with the EU when it comes to civil law matters

Data

The movement of data, seen as crucial to many international businesses, will be the subject of a paper, with proposals of how it can continue to be transferred without disruption.

Confidentiality

Details of plans for ensuring that documents and information exchanged between the UK and other EU countries will continue to be exchanged with protections.

