Courtney Goldsmith

Much hype has been made of this month's solar eclipse. The only trouble for UK sky-watchers? It will only be visible in the US.

But never fear: as we learned during 2015's rain-soaked letdown, technology makes it possible for us Londoners to observe this celestial occurrence, without the need for those deeply unattractive eclipse glasses.

So sit back, grab some popcorn and get ready to behold one of nature's most incredible phenomena.

Where's the solar eclipse actually visible?

More than seven million people across the United States will be able to witness the solar eclipse from the so-called path of totality on Monday. The moon will cast its shadow on a narrow 60 to 70-mile-wide band stretching from Oregon on the northwest coast to South Carolina on the southeast, blocking out sunlight for up to two minutes and 40 seconds in some locations.

People in other areas of the US, Canada, Mexico, parts of South America and north-western Europe will be able to see a partial eclipse.

Why's everyone going on about it?

It's been 99 years since the US was able to see a solar eclipse across the entire North American continent - the last time was in 1918. Although a total solar eclipse happens somewhere on the earth about once every 18 months, most eclipses are only visible from land for a short amount of time, if at all.

This eclipse will stretch across the US for around 90 minutes.

When and how do I watch it in the UK?

Nasa will live-stream the event on its its website, Facebook, Periscope, Twitch, UStream, Nasa TV and the Nasa YouTube channel.

The event will kick off at 5pm GMT on Monday, 21 August and run until around 9pm.

Coverage will be streamed from 12 locations as well as from airplanes, ground telescopes and 57 high altitude balloons.