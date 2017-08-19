FTSE 100 7311.53 -1.03%
Saturday 19 August 2017 1:56pm

Bitcoin cash price jumps above $1,000 in stunning rise

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk Behind the hype: Machine learning in investment management
US-IT-FINANCE-BITCOIN
Watch out bitcoin, there's a new digital currency on the block (Source: Getty)

Bitcoin cash, the newly created cryptocurrency, just smashed a fresh record high.

The cryptocurrency, which was formed when bitcoin's blockchain forked earlier this month, rocketed past $700 yesterday, and today it breifly peaked above $1,000.

At the time of writing, bitcoin cash was trading at $972.55, more than 90 per cent higher than its previous closing price, according to CoinMarketCap.

The stunning rise has not been matched by its predecessor bitcoin, however. The cryptocurrency nudged down even further from the all-time high of more than $4,500 that it reached on Thursday.

Bitcoin prices were down 4.57 per cent at $4,122.49 at the time of writing.

According to industry news site CoinDesk, the fresh rise in bitcoin cash's price was down to new exchange volumes, namely in South Korea, and an increase in mining activity, which is the way that new coins are created.

Read more: Cryptocurrencies make solid gains this week

Tags

Related articles

Cryptocurrencies make solid gains this week
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Bitcoin prices sail past $4,500 for a new record high
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Yep, bitcoin has clocked another all-time high
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff