Courtney Goldsmith

Employees at two McDonald's restaurants in the UK have voted in favour of industrial action, meaning the fast-food chain could be about to face its first ever strike in Britain.

The Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) said staff wanted more secure working hours and a £10 an hour wage. It added that workers wanted the recognition of the right to form a trade union as employees of the company.

Workers in restaurants in Cambridge and Crayford, near London, voted overwhelmingly for strike action.

"Many workers have said they feel they have no alternative but to take action due to this unfair treatment, and in line with their basic workplace rights and company procedures," the BFAWU said.

McDonald's employs around 85,000 staff in the UK and one million worldwide.

A spokesman for McDonald's said: "We can confirm that, following a ballot process, the BFAWU have indicated that a small number of our employees representing less than 0.01 per cent of our workforce are intending to strike in two of our restaurants.

"As per the terms of the ballot, the dispute is solely related to our internal grievance procedures."

In April, the company announced staff would be given a choice of flexible or fixed contracts with minimum guaranteed hours.

