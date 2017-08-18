Joe Hall

Tottenham have signed Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez for a reported £42m fee — making him more expensive than all their other defenders put together.

Sanchez, 21, is Spurs' first signing of the summer transfer window and the most expensive acquisition in the club's history.

The North Londoners have smashed their transfer record on the young Colombian, spending £12m more on his signature than they have on any other player

It marks a significant leap on the club record £30m spent on Frenchman Moussa Sissoko barely 12 months ago.

Sanchez, who has signed a six-year deal with Spurs, has also become the fifth-most expensive defender in history.

His arrival sees Spurs reinvest a large chunk of the reported £50m fee Manchester City paid for Kyle Walker, a transfer that briefly made their former player the most expensive defender ever before City paid £52m for Benjamin Mendy 10 days later.

Spurs’ other defensive options only cost the club a combined £34m. Toby Alderweireld is the most expensive of the bunch having cost £11.5m when he joined from Atletico Madrid two years ago.

Player For From When Davinson Sanchez £42.5m Ajax 2017 Toby Alderweireld £11.5m Atletico Madrid 2015 Jan Vertonghen £10m Ajax 2012 Kevin Wimmer £4.3m 1. FC Koln 2015 Ben Davies* £3.5m Swansea 2014 Kieran Trippier £3.5m Burnley 2015 Danny Rose £1m Leeds United 2007

Ajax have made a cool £32m profit on Sanchez, having only signed him themselves from Atletico Nacional for £10m last summer.

Premier League clubs have more cash to spend than ever before after the first season of an £8bn TV deal boosted broadcast revenues and prize money last season.

Tottenham received £145.5m in Premier League payments for finishing runners-up last season — around £50m more than they were paid after finishing in the same position a season earlier.

Yet English club's unprecedented financial muscle has also encouraged European teams to drive a harder bargain when negotiating sales of their players, safe in the knowledge that most asking prices will be in the buying club's means.

Current Brighton chief executive, and former Spurs director, Paul Barber told City A.M. this week: "As a Premier League club there’s an automatic assumption on behalf of the selling club that you’re going to spend more."

*As part of a swap deal with Michel Vorm for Gylfi Sigurdsson