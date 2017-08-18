Melissa York

Which London borough has enjoyed the highest house price growth in the last year?

Believe it or not, it’s Haringey and that’s thanks in no small part to Tottenham. The home of the Mighty Spurs is on the march, and the Land Registry Price Index put property price growth at 9 per cent in 2016, while Hamptons International puts year-on-year price growth in Tottenham at 12 per cent.

“Ongoing regeneration around Tottenham Hale and White Hart Lane attracts independent shops, bars and restaurants to the area, with some expecting Tottenham to start resembling trendy Stoke Newington and Dalston in the next few years,” says Topsy Taiwo, from Foxtons in nearby Wood Green.

Just a few years ago, Tottenham was the site of the worst riots London had seen for decades, so what’s changed? Largely, house prices have got out of control in neighbouring Hackney, and now Tottenham is soaking up the young professionals who’ve been displaced by bankers in places like Dalston and Shoreditch.

Read more: Focus On Brixton

“City workers and the creative community are attracted to new music venues, arts centres, cafes and bars. We’ve seen an influx from the likes of Stoke Newington, Shoreditch and Maida Vale, which represents the real variety of buyers moving into the area,” says Michael Sitanaris, co-owner of estate agent Hunters, which has a branch on Tottenham High Road.

The high street suffered for years, losing many big chains to The Mall shopping centre in Wood Green when it opened two miles down the road in the 1970s. But it’s experiencing something of a revival now, with Hamptons International data showing that 77 per cent of retail is independently owned, which is impressive when you consider the London average is 69 per cent.

It’s also incredibly well-connected and the transport infrastructure is only going to get better. The centre of town has only White Hart Lane London Overground to serve it, with a commute into the City taking just under half an hour. But travel to South Tottenham and there’s Seven Sisters on the London Overground and the Victoria Line, where a journey to King’s Cross takes less than 10 minutes, and Tottenham Hale, a National Rail service, which will get you to Liverpool Street in 15 minutes, and it’s on the Stansted Express line.

“The arrival of the Overground two years ago meant the number of services into Zone One doubled while the number of passengers rose 50 per cent overnight,” says David Fell, research analyst at Hamptons International. “And with Crossrail Two given the green light last month, more stations in Tottenham will be directly connected to central London than in any other London neighbourhood.”

“Tottenham’s decision to redevelop White Hart Lane rather than leave N17 is a sign of confidence in the area”

This has attracted plenty of new development projects to the area, such as High Road West, the Haringey Development Vehicle, Meridian Water and Hale Village, next to Tottenham Hale station, which accounted for 95 per cent of new build sales last year. One in five properties sold were new, and all this activity “clearly highlights the scale of opportunity across Tottenham,” according to Nick Parr, residential development partner at estate agent Knight Frank.

Read more: Focus On Shadwell

The largest, of course, is the Northumberland Development Project, better known as the Tottenham Hotspur stadium upgrade, which willbring the NFL International Series to the area, as well as nearly 600 new homes, a hotel and a new health centre.

“Tottenham’s decision to redevelop White Hart Lane rather than leave N17 is a sign of confidence in the area,” says Fell. “House prices are up 87 per cent over the last five years, twice the London average.”

Area highlights

Ever been so comfy in a coffee shop that you wanted to stay there all night? At Craving Coffee on Markfield Road, you can! This industrial space is a coffee shop by day, serving artisan espressos, and transforms into a bar at night, serving craft beer and cocktails. Expect poetry nights, monthly exhibitions and Tottenham Social Street Food Residences every Thursday through Saturday. Beavertown Brewery is less than a mile away, and it opens its Taproom to the public every Saturday from 2pm to 8pm. If you love fried chicken, but you’re worried about what buckets of it will do to your arteries, try out Chicken Town, which claims to be Britain’s healthiest fried chicken shop (it steams then lightly fries free range birds in rapeseed oil). It’s a not-for-profit operation set up in a former fire station that trains locals up to be cooks and waiters, too. If cheese is your poison, take a cheese making course at Wildes Cheese, an urban micro-dairy that’s been making and selling the yellow stuff in Tottenham since 2012.

Area guide

House prices Source: Zoopla

DETACHED

£1.503m

SEMI

£540,187

TERRACED

£493,958

FLATS

£301,728

Transport Source: TfL

Time to King’s Cross: 11 mins

Time to Liverpool Street: 14 mins

Nearest train station: Tottenham Hale

Best roads Source: Hamptons International

Most Expensive: Lismore Road: £580,000

Best Value: White Hart Lane: £209,938