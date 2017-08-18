Sir Bruce Forsyth dies aged 89

Emma Haslett

Television legend Sir Bruce Forsyth has died aged 89, his family said today.

Forsyth held a Guinness World Record for the longest television career, first gracing the UK's screens for 75 years, when he appeared aged 11 on the BBC's Come and Be Televised.

After turns on The Generation Game and Play Your Cards Right, he co-presented the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing for a decade until 2014.

He received a knighthood for services to entertainment and charity as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2011.

A statement from his manager, Ian Wilson, said: "It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children.

"A couple of weeks ago, a friend visited him and asked him what he had been doing these last 18 months.

"With a twinkle in his eye, he responded 'I've been very, very busy... being ill!'"