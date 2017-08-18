Joe Hall

Clubs can earn up to €57.2m (£48m) in prize money for winning the Champions League this season, after European governing body Uefa announced they would hand out €1.3bn to clubs in the competition.

Uefa has recommitted to putting up the same sums of prize money as it did last season, when the competition's most successful team Real Madrid won a record prize of €54.2m for their 12th triumph.

This is the last season of Uefa's current three-year cycle of TV rights which sold to broadcasters for approximately €4bn.

Figures published by Uefa this week also reveal that Manchester United received €3m for featuring in the Uefa Super Cup final, while 2-1 victors Real Madrid were paid €4m.

The final places in this season's Champions League group stage will be determined next week in the second leg of qualification play-offs.

At stake for clubs such as Liverpool and Celtic is a guaranteed participation prize of €12.7m for featuring in the group stage, where an extra €1.5m can be pocketed for a win and €500,000 for the draw.

If a club makes it through to the first knock-out round they pick up €6m. Another win and a place in the quarter-finals is worth €6.5m in prize money, the semi-finals €7m while the victor in the final makes €15.5m and the loser €11m.

And that's just prize money from Uefa. Even more is up for grabs from the market pool of TV money. For English and Scottish clubs that's a share of the country's €143m TV pie.