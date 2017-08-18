Nina Edy

When it comes to food, there’s nothing Britons love more than chips - and according to analysis by Deliveroo, the UK’s favourites are made by a burger chain with just three branches.

Yep: the most popular fries in the UK are made by Tommis Burger Joint, which has restaurants in Marylebone, Soho and Kensington.

Second on the list are french fries from Byron, followed by GBK’s chunky skin-on chips in third place. Brits seem to be particularly smitten by burger chains: they make up the first eight of Deliveroo’s top 10. So much for fish and chip shop chips...

And because food always tastes better when it's free, Deliveroo is giving them away gratis today. The company is putting the “fry” in Friday by giving free chips to customers all across the UK.

Just spend £10 on the app to a get the free side of chips between before midnight tonight. You can use it as many times as you like.

When you’ve chosen your main, all you have to do is select the “Free Fries Fry-Day” restaurant tag on the app, then you’ll get the option of receiving a portion of free fries with your order.

Friday? Fry-yay, more like...