FTSE 100 7318.14 -0.94%
Friday 18 August 2017 3:42pm

A new solar energy forecasting tool aims to reduce consumer costs and increase efficiency

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Related
Schroders Talk
Schroders Talk What Alan Shearer can teach us about QE
Solar Power Industry In Spain
The technology will help the grid look 72 hours into the solar forecast (Source: Getty)

A new solar forecasting service has been developed by a research group at the University of Sheffield to help increase the efficiency of the UK's electricity system and reduce energy costs for consumers.

The tool uses weather forecasts and data from solar generating systems to forecast energy generation from the UK's solar panels for up to 72 hours ahead. Electricity grid operators as well as energy generators and traders can use it to plan for disruptions on the electricity network.

Because of the uncertainty around supply and demand with solar energy, standby generators are used to provide additional energy reserves. With accurate forecasts, reserve capacity can be reduced as needed, which will cut costs for the National Grid and reduce bills for consumers.

Sheffield Solar, the university's research group, has worked with the National Grid for two years developing a tool that estimates UK solar power generation in real time. Its new service will help energy managers better plan ahead in deciding which generators will be required throughout the day.

The group currently trials the service on its website, but it plans to develop it with researchers initially releasing a half hourly forecast, followed by a regional forecast and finally providing forecasts for individual energy systems around the country.

Renewable energy has made strides this year. In May, the UK generated nearly a quarter of the day's demand from solar panels, and in one lunchtime in June more than 50 per cent of electricity demand was generated by renewable energy.

As the UK moves towards a smart grid system, it is important to monitor energy sources and balance renewables with other generating technologies, Sheffield Solar said.

Read more: UK energy networks work to create new opportunities with the smart grid

Related articles

JP Morgan is going green with 2020 renewable energy commitment
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

UK’s hottest day of the year (today) breaks solar energy record
Anna Schaverien
Anna Schaverien | Contributor

Guy Hands plotting £1.3bn sale of Italian solar power firm
Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Shruti Tripathi Chopra | Staff