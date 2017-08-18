William Turvill

Leadenhall Market is fully let for the first time in more than five years, with an Iberico ham specialist on the way.

The City of London Corporation has now let the last available unit in the 14th century market to Viandas de Salamanca.

Leadenhall, in the heart of the City, was originally a meat, poultry and game market. In addition to the food outlets on offer, it is also now home to the likes of Reiss, Hobbs, Barbour and Oliver Sweeney.

The Spanish retailer will be paying a record Zone A rent of £265 per square foot of the 1,200 square foot unit, according to Colliers International, which advised on the deal.

The company currently has 21 stores, 14 in Spain and seven in France, and is opening new outlets in London, New York, Lisbon, Mexico and Milan.

Bobby Blake of Colliers International said: “For the first time in over five years, all of the units here are fully let to a diverse portfolio of retailers. This demonstrates just how sought after Leadenhall Market has now become.”

“We are pleased to see that renowned cultural sites such as Leadenhall Market continue to attract a range of European companies to the City of London,” said Andrew Cross, assistant director of City Fund in the Investment Property Group of the City of London Corporation.

“Businesses such as Viandas are vital in ensuring Leadenhall Market remains a top-class destination for retail and leisure in the City’s Eastern Cluster, meeting the needs of local business and tourists.”

