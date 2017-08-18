Rebecca Smith

The Queen has sent a message of sympathy to the King of Spain following the terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, as Donald Trump called for courts to give back America's "protective rights" in the wake of the attacks.

The Queen sent a message to King Felipe VI saying: "It is deeply upsetting when innocent people are put at risk in this way when going about their daily lives.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost loved ones and the people who are recovering in hospital."

The King joined thousands in Barcelona earlier today for a minute's silence to pay respects to the victims. In Barcelona, 13 people were killed when a van ploughed into crowds in Las Ramblas yesterday afternoon.

A woman in Cambrils died of her injuries, the emergency services announced today, taking the overall death toll to 14. Five people were shot dead by police in Cambrils, after a car was driven into a group of people, in a similar attack to the earlier one in Barcelona on Thursday.

This afternoon, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to call for the courts to give back America's "protective rights" after the attacks in Spain.

He has been arguing for tougher controls to prevent people entering the US, and has stirred up controversy with proposals such as his travel ban targeting citizens from Muslim-majority countries.

Trump said today that "radical Islamic terrorism must be stopped by whatever means necessary".

Homeland Security and law enforcement are on alert & closely watching for any sign of trouble. Our borders are far tougher than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017

The Obstructionist Democrats make Security for our country very difficult. They use the courts and associated delay at all times. Must stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017

Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped by whatever means necessary! The courts must give us back our protective rights. Have to be tough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017

He has faced a barrage of criticism this week for his reaction to white supremacist violence over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, when he said "both sides" were at fault.

A string of business leaders stepped down from advisory councils to the President in response, before eventually the councils were disbanded earlier this week.

