The chance of Donald Trump resigning is at its highest yet, say bookies

Rebecca Smith

The odds on President Trump resigning are now the shortest they've been since betting opened.

Paddy Power said it's reporting a stream of bets on the President calling it a day, piling into the 6/4 on offer for Trump to resign, which has made the bookmaker cut the odds into Evs. That is the shortest price it has been since betting opened just after Trump's inauguration in January.

Read more: Paddy Power slashes odds on world ending this year

The news comes after the ghostwriter of Donald Trump's book The Art of the Deal, Tony Schwartz, predicted that Trump will resign before the end of the year.

Schwartz said on Twitter that Trump's presidency was "effectively over" and that "the circle is closing at blinding speed".

The circle is closing at blinding speed. Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

Trump's presidency is effectively over. Would be amazed if he survives till end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

Almost all of Trump's limited attention is focused on beating down his critics. No time for governing which doesn't interest him anyway. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 17, 2017

Paddy Power said:

Tony Schwartz spent 18 months with Trump when helping ghost-write his memoir and while that must have been totally unbearable – it also means he knows The Donald pretty well. After an awful week for the President that has seen other issues like North Korea pushed into the shadows it’s no surprise punters are latching onto the fact Trump might call it a day.

It is offering odds of 2/1 for Trump to be impeached in 2017.

The President has come in for criticism for his response to the weekend violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying "both sides" were at fault. His comments led to a string of chief executives stepping down from his business advisory councils before they were disbanded altogether.

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Earlier today James Murdoch, chief executive of 21st Century Fox and son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, became the latest to offer his thoughts on the matter. He wrote a memo to staff saying: "I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists. Democrats, Republicans, and others must all agree on this, and it compromises nothing for them to do so."

Read more: Trump's advisory councils disbanded as scandal proves too much