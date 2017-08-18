Rebecca Smith

Irish airline Ryanair has complained that too many passengers are attempting to bring larger bags on board than allowed, which is stacking up delays at the boarding gate during the peak summer period.

Today the airline urged customers to comply with its cabin bag rules, saying they were being "repeatedly flouted", and warned that if this continued it would have to review its policy.

Ryanair passengers can bring one 10kg cabin bag, that's 55cm x 40 cm x 20cm in size, and one smaller bag, such as a handbag or airport shopping bag on board. Customers who want to carry larger baggage are told to purchase a checked-in bag.

The carrier's chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said:

Despite our repeated messaging, some customers are still attempting to bring larger than permitted bags onboard, which are causing delays at the boarding gate. As advised, customers are permitted to bring a normal cabin bag and a smaller bag onboard. However, many customers are repeatedly exceeding our cabin baggage allowance and we will be left with no choice but to review our policy should this practice continue.

The cabin bag rule flouting marks the latest complaint from the airline this week. On Monday, it called for UK airports to limit alcohol sales to passengers before flights, after a rise in disruptive behaviour.

Jacobs said it was "completely unfair" that airports can profit from the unlimited sale of alcohol to passengers "and leave the airlines to deal with the safety consequences".

And on Wednesday, the low-cost giant announced it had lodged a complaint with German and EU authorities regarding insolvent airline Air Berlin being in talks with Lufthansa to take over some parts of its business. Ryanair has called it an "obvious conspiracy" between the German government, Lufthansa and Air Berlin to carve up the airline's assets "while excluding major competitors".

The German government rejected the accusation.

