Brace yourself for a miserable weekend: London is set to be hit by heavy rain and strong winds today and tomorrow, with the remnants of Hurricane Gert approaching the UK on Sunday.

The Met Office said showers are likely to develop in the capital through the late morning and afternoon, some heavy with a risk of thunder. Londoners will experience sunny intervals and blustery showers as winds pick up, making it feel cooler at times.

According to the Met Office, heavy showers will hit the capital by 2pm, along with thunder. The mercury is set to peak at a decidedly balmy 19 degrees sometime around midday.

However, the showers are predicted to die down by early evening, although some light rain may still be lurking - so keep your umbrella close by.

What about the weekend? Well, it's not going to be as wet as today. The rain begins to clear, and Saturday will see some “gusty, cool wind from the northwest”, but is likely to remain dry, with temperatures reaching 22 degrees...

Much of Sunday will fine and dry with some possible rain by the evening, although forecasters have warned that the aftermath of Hurricane Gert, which is currently in the Caribbean, will cause blustery winds and torrential downpours in parts of the UK.