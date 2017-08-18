Ranked: These UK universities have produced the most millionaires

Emma Haslett

We all know the old adage about education being an end in itself - but it would be nice if the £9,000-a-year fees could produce a decent return on investment.

Now new analysis of the UK's higher education institutions has found those with the best records for producing millionaires - so you know that, when your offspring return from the big wide world, they'll bring a little something to say thanks...

The analysis, by GlobalData WealthInsight for Verdict, assigned each university a score based on the percentage of millionaires they contributed to the top 20 list. So if an institution contributed 10 per cent of the top 20's millionaires, it was assigned a score of 100.

At the top of the ranking was, not surprisingly, Oxford University, which was given a score of 153. That was closely followed by Cambridge, at 111.

Institutions in the capital made up the rest of the top five, with Imperial College taking the third spot, at 78, while LSE and UCL achieved scores of 70 and 69 respectively.

Making millionaires: UK universities with the most rich graduates

School Millionaire making score 1 University of Oxford 153 2 Cambridge University 111 3 Imperial College 78 4 University of London, LSE 70 5 University of London, UCL 69 6 Manchester University 69 7 University of Bristol 50 8 University of Edinburgh 47 9 University of Leeds 38 10 University of Birmingham 37 11 Durham University 34 12 University of London, City 34 13 Newcastle University 34 14 University of Nottingham 30 15 University of Southampton 25 16 University of Glasgow 25 17 Loughborough University 24 18 University of Warwick 23 19 University of Liverpool 21 20 University of Sheffield 19

Research published last year by the Sunday Times Good Universities Guide found geology is the UK's most lucrative university course: specifically, the geology course at Imperial College, where students find themselves earning an average of £73,267 six months after graduating. That's higher than any other course in the UK, and two and a half times the national average.

Meanwhile, the psychology course at Liverpool Hope University is the one to avoid if you're interested in earning a decent salary: graduates on the course earn just £12,343 on average.

