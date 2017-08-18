After A-Levels: The best UK university towns to become a landlord

Now A-Level results are out of the way, families nationwide are focusing on the next step: university.
But what's the point of shelling out for increasingly expensive student accommodation when you could become a landlord, and make a few quid (and pay a portion of the tuition fees) while you're at it?
Analysis by online estate agent Emoov has shown the best university towns to become a landlord: the crown goes to Nottingham, where the average house prices is £133,215; while the average monthly rent is £950 a month, giving a rental yield of just under 8.6 per cent.
That's followed by Leeds, with a yield of 7.8 per cent, while Queen's in Belfast comes third, at 7.5 per cent.
University towns with the best rental yields
|University
|Average House Price
|Monthly rent
|Rental Yield
|1
|Nottingham
|£133,215
|£950
|8.56%
|2
|Leeds
|£174,401
|£1,133
|7.80%
|3
|Queen's, Belfast
|£120,351
|£752
|7.50%
|4
|Coventry
|£173,898
|£1,077
|7.43%
|5
|Glasgow
|£123,609
|£753
|7.31%
|6
|Manchester
|£160,617
|£958
|7.16%
|7
|Swansea
|£140,370
|£828
|7.08%
|8
|Birmingham
|£171,386
|£974
|6.82%
|9
|Aston
|£171,386
|£974
|6.82%
|10
|Portsmouth
|£201,409
|£1,106
|6.59%
If you're after cheap accommodation for the little darlings, look no further than prestigious Russell Group stalwart Durham, where the average house price is a mere £102,347 - although the average number of Ucas points required to get onto a course there is 527, compared with Nottingham's 425.
That's followed by Dundee, where the average house price is £119,155, and Queen's again, where the average home will set you back £120,351.
“Despite the buy-to-let market receiving a bit of a kicking over the last year, it still remains a very lucrative business and one that is only marginally soured by the additional three per cent in stamp duty tax," said Russell Quirk, chief executive of Emoov.
"The presence of a top university nearby is one way of ensuring a consistent stream of income to sweeten the recent changes in buy-to-let dis-incentivisation.
"What’s more, the UK has an abundance of top universities spread far and wide and so it provides a whole host of more affordable options for getting on the buy-to-let ladder, other than the usual go to option of an over inflated London market."
University towns with the lowest house prices
|Rank
|University
|Average UCAS tariff
|Average House Price
|1
|Durham
|527.5
|£102,347
|2
|Dundee
|412.2
|£119,155
|3
|Queen's, Belfast
|388.3
|£120,351
|4
|Glasgow
|478.4
|£123,609
|5
|Nottingham
|425
|£133,215
|6
|Swansea
|325.9
|£140,370
|7
|Keele
|351.8
|£145,427
|8
|Lancaster
|421.4
|£148,696
|9
|Sheffield
|420.1
|£151,948
|10
|Derby
|305.3
|£152,146
