Rebecca Smith

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said economic and passenger numbers for the first year of Night Tube services have topped expectations, boosting the capital's economy by £171m.

The Night Tube began operation on the Central and Victoria Lines in August last year, before being rolled out onto the Jubilee Line in October, the Northern Line in November, and the Piccadilly Line in December.

Figures released to mark the first anniversary of the service show that the Night Tube is expected to top 8m journeys this weekend - which will be 15 per cent more than forecast, and has boosted London's economy by £171m in its first year, supporting more than 3,600 jobs.

And new research by London First and EY has predicted that the Night Tube will now be more beneficial to the economy than had been previously forecast, with latest estimates indicating that over the next 30 years it will add £138m of value to the capital's economy each year - 79 per cent higher than the previous forecast of £77m.

Some of the most popular Night Tube stations: Leicester Square Tottenham Court Road Brixton Liverpool Street Stratford

Khan said:

The Night Tube has been a huge success ever since the first train rolled out of Brixton station 12 months ago. I remember the excitement of all the passengers boarding the train that night and I’m so pleased that the enthusiasm of Londoners has stayed strong ever since. No one could have predicted just how successful the Night Tube would be for our city. It’s significantly boosted our night-time economy, supported thousands of jobs and helped millions of people travel around our city at night safer and quicker than ever before.

In July, it was announced the Night Tube is being brought to the Overground at weekends too, starting with the branch between New Cross Gate and Dalston.

