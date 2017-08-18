FTSE 100 7387.87 -0.61%
Friday 18 August 2017 6:37am

Barcelona attack latest: Police stop second attack in Cambrils after 13 killed when van ploughed into crowds in Las Ramblas

 
Rebecca Smith
Police have towed away the van used in the Barcelona attack
Police have towed away the van used in the Barcelona attack (Source: Getty)

Catalan police said today that the situation in Cambrils, south of Barcelona, was under control after they killed five people in an operation following yesterday's Barcelona van attack.

A van ploughed into crowds in Barcelona's Las Ramblas yesterday afternoon, killing 13 and injuring a hundred others. The driver of the van fled and is still at large.

Read more: Barcelona terrorist attack: Van mows into crowded tourist spot killing 13

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called it a "jihadist attack" and said on Twitter: "The terrorists will never defeat a united people who love freedom in the face of barbarism.

"All of Spain is with the victims and families."

In Cambrils, seven people including a police officer were wounded when a car was driven into a group of people earlier on today in a similar attack to yesterday's in Barcelona, according to Catalan emergency services.

Spanish media reported that when the men got out, some appeared to be wearing explosive belts, and they were fired upon by police, before a series of controlled explosions was carried out.

Police said the situation in seaside resort Cambrils is now under control.

They have also posted an emergency number for families affected yesterday.

Vehicles have been used to plough into crowds in a series of attacks in Europe since July last year when a truck was rammed into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86 people. A Christmas market in Berlin was targeted in December, while this year there was the Westminster Bridge, London Bridge and Finsbury Park attacks in the capital.

Read more: The London Bridge attackers tried to hire a lorry, police say

