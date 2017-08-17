Frank Dalleres

Defending champions England have qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s Rugby World Cup after beating USA 47-26 to finish top of their pool.

Flanker Marlie Packer scored twice as England ran in seven tries in Dublin.

Further touchdowns from centre Emily Scarratt, who landed five conversions, fly-half Katy Mclean, wing Amy Wilson Hardy, prop Amy Cokayne and a penalty try completed the scoring.

England built up a commanding 33-7 half-time lead, with flanker Kate Zackary offering the Americans’ only response.

But USA scored three more tries – through full-back Cheta Emba and wings Naya Tapper and Kris Thomas to earn a bonus point.

“We have achieved our objective which was to get out of the pool and into a semi-final and we are now looking forward to that challenge,” said head coach Simon Middleton.

“We would have preferred to finish the game better than we did but we were absolutely outstanding in the first half. We had the job done at half-time.”

