FTSE 100 7387.87 -0.61%
Thursday 17 August 2017 6:54pm

Women's Rugby World Cup: England beat USA 47-26 to reach semi-finals

 
Frank Dalleres
Follow Frank
England v USA - Women's Rugby World Cup 2017
Amy Wilson Hardy (right) scored one of England's seven tries (Source: Getty)

Defending champions England have qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s Rugby World Cup after beating USA 47-26 to finish top of their pool.

Flanker Marlie Packer scored twice as England ran in seven tries in Dublin.

Further touchdowns from centre Emily Scarratt, who landed five conversions, fly-half Katy Mclean, wing Amy Wilson Hardy, prop Amy Cokayne and a penalty try completed the scoring.

England built up a commanding 33-7 half-time lead, with flanker Kate Zackary offering the Americans’ only response.

But USA scored three more tries – through full-back Cheta Emba and wings Naya Tapper and Kris Thomas to earn a bonus point.

“We have achieved our objective which was to get out of the pool and into a semi-final and we are now looking forward to that challenge,” said head coach Simon Middleton.

“We would have preferred to finish the game better than we did but we were absolutely outstanding in the first half. We had the job done at half-time.”

Read more: England rugby women's team players tackle Canary Wharf

Related articles

England rugby bosses defend decision to end women's 15-a-side contracts
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Tuilagi and Solomona banished from England training camp
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Top rugby clubs move quickly to alter transfer regulations after May move
Joe Hall
Joe Hall | Staff