Not so long ago Ibiza had a reputation solely as a party island, but these days it’s far more diverse than that.

The understated vibe means the superyachting crowds and celebrities can mingle with clubbers and young families, while sophisticated beach clubs and classy harbourside restaurants and bars provide plenty of posing opportunities.

And with four flights a week now running from London City Airport, the number of tourists passing through has increased by 14.6 per cent since last year, reaching a record 7.1m in 2016.

Flying two hours from London to a holiday island then staying in a city apartment might seem an unusual choice, but Ibiza Town is where many second home owners want to be. It has history, a chic St Tropez-style marina, beautiful beaches and the nightlife isn’t bad either.

It’s a good indicator of how the Balearic Island has extended its season to become a serious contender to its sister, Majorca. “There are flights every day of the year between Ibiza and London now, and that is a massive change for us,” says Cathy Ouwehand of estate agent Savills.

“It has opened up new opportunities for the island. Club openings are getting earlier each year and stretching out for longer. Ibiza used to be abandoned in the winter but these flights, along with high-speed internet and good international schools, have made it much more liveable.”

All of which explains the success of sales at The White Angel, a complex of 67 two- and three-bedroom apartments just five minutes’ walk from the marina. Since it went on the market three years ago, 52 apartments have sold to international buyers from around Europe.

Off-plan sales in Spain have been one of the worst affected parts of the overseas market since 2008, but The White Angel has become one of Savills’ bestselling projects. Its owner OD Group has just unveiled the latest in its collection of luxury residences with the launch of The White Angel Cala Comte on Ibiza’s west coast.

The development will consist of 15 five-bedroom villas offering sea views from a building that’s a mix of classic Mediterranean and modern architecture by Barcelonan architect Victor Rahola.

This is the third residential development undertaken by OD Group in Ibiza, which also has two luxury hotels, Ocean Drive and OD Talamanca, on the island.

Each 353sqm property will be laid out across three floors and boasts its own private swimming pool, master bedroom terraces with jacuzzis, private underground parking and a 24/7 concierge service. Inside, the open-plan kitchen comes with all the usual fixtures and appliances already fitted, with a living/dining area, while the spacious bedrooms have been designed to capitalise on the natural light and gorgeous scenery of Cala Comte.

The villas are currently available to purchase off-plan, with prices starting at €2.5m. OD Group estimates that the development will be completed by summer 2019 and, with the stunning beaches of Cala Comte and Racó d’en Xic just a five-minute walk away, promise excellent rental potential for owners wishing to use their property as a holiday home rather than a permanent residence.

