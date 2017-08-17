Oliver Gill

Several people have been injured following a "massive crash" in Barcelona's Ramblas tourist area, police said this afternoon.

The incident has been labelled a "terrorist attack" by police

A van crashed into dozens of people and the driver is reported to have fled the scene on foot.

Local media are reporting at least one person has been killed. Video footage shows people lying on the round for 200 yards along the pavement.

Police have advised people not to go to the Placa Catalunya area.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

