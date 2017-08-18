Today's City Moves cover property, digital, retail marketing and wealth management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Glenny

Glenny has strengthened its valuation team with the appointment of Liam West as a surveyor. Liam joins the team with four years’ experience working across commercial, industrial, residential and retail properties. He’s also worked extensively with leading banks on secured lending valuations. At Glenny, Liam will work closely with senior associate Omar Choudhury and surveyor Ben Owen, covering the south London and Kent region.

Deloitte

Andy Sandoz has been appointed as a partner and UK chief creative officer (CCO) of the firm’s creative digital consultancy, Deloitte Digital. Andy will lead Deloitte Digital’s full-range of creative services for clients in the UK, which includes oversight of those within the firm’s recently acquired digital businesses, Acne and Market Gravity. He will be based in Deloitte Digital’s studio in Clerkenwell, London. Andy was previously executive creative director of Havas London, where he co-led the agency’s creative department. He co-founded Work Club in 2007, which explored new structures, technologies and digital solutions to business problems. Work Club won Campaign’s digital agency of the year in 2012, and became part of Havas in 2014.

Symington’s

Symington’s, the UK branded convenience business, has made two senior hires to further reinforce its commercial strength. Kevin Butterworth joins the business as director of marketing. Kevin joins from Seabrook’s where he has spent the last five years in a variety of positions, most recently marketing and international sales director. Prior to that, he worked at Kellogg’s UK and Reckitt Benckiser. He commences his role on 1 October. Kirsty Cooper joins the business in the newly created role of head of market, strategy and planning. Kirsty joins from Capri-Sun where she was sales and marketing director. Previously she has held senior roles at Coca-Cola, Britvic and Red Bull. She commences her role on 1 September.

Sanlam UK

Sanlam UK has appointed ex-Close Brothers Asset Management head of private client, Penny Lovell, to launch its new private office proposition. Penny will join the group’s executive council and assume the role of CEO of Sanlam Private Office, reporting to group CEO Jonathan Polin. She will be responsible for spear heading the new offering for high net worth clients with assets worth upwards of £1m. Penny spent the last five years as head of private client service. Previously she was managing director at Rothschild Wealth Management, and has held senior positions at Fleming Family & Partners and Coutts. She will bring well-developed expertise and experience to bolster Sanlam’s wealth management offering.

