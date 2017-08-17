William Turvill

Accountancy firm Deloitte has bought a European marketing agency to boost its creative offering.

The firm today announced it had completed the acquisition of Acne, whose past and present clients include Ikea, H&M and Spotify.

Founded in 1996, Acne offers creative, strategic, film and photography services to its clients, specialising in the lifestyle and luxury retail sectors.

The creative agency’s chairman, Victor Press, and chief executive, David Olsson, will continue to lead the team, which will become part of Deloitte Digital.

“The acquisition of Acne is an important move towards Deloitte Digital offering a full range of digital and creative services, with clients increasingly looking for a partner with multidisciplinary skills,” said Paul Thompson, head of Deloitte Digital in Europe.

As part of the deal, Deloitte said it would be investing “substantially” in the business across north-west Europe, including hiring 80 new employees, doubling the current team. Half of the new recruits will be in the UK.

The deal comes after Deloitte acquired design consultancy Market Gravity in June.

