The pound climbed against the euro this afternoon after minutes of a European Central Bank meeting showed its top policymakers are worried about the strength of the euro.

The pound rose 0.6 per cent against the single currency, to €1.1024, in lunchtime trading, while the euro fell 0.8 per cent against the dollar, to $1.1669.

In the minutes, policymakers expressed a concern that the euro could over-inflate in value:

While it was remarked that the appreciation of the euro to date could be seen in part as reflecting changes in relative fundamentals in the euro area vis-à-vis the rest of the world, concerns were expressed about the risk of the exchange rate overshooting in the future.

It went on to say: "Concerns were expressed about a possible overshooting in the repricing by financial markets, notably the foreign exchange markets, in the future."

The currency has benefitted from economic strength in eurozone, as well as weakness in both the US and UK. It has climbed more than 16 per cent against sterling since the Brexit vote, and almost six per cent against the dollar since Donald Trump was elected last November.

