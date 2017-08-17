Joe Hall

UFC president Dana White expects next week's Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor bout to be the most lucrative event in fight history.

The undefeated Mayweather takes on on MMA star McGregor, making his professional boxing debut, in a much-hyped meeting between the two codes' biggest stars at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena next Saturday.

According to White, early industry estimates suggest the unorthodox bout will crush revenue records in both boxing and UFC, surpassing the $72m generated by an estimated 4.6m pay-per-view sales for Mayweather's 2015 meeting with Manny Pacquiao.

"The numbers are tracking huge," he said.

"We're going to do the numbers that everybody's been talking that we're going to do. The line in Vegas is that the over/under is 4.9m. Everything is tracking right now to say that we're going to kill this thing. It's looking really good."

Although Mayweather has been used to generating hundreds of millions of dollars from a single fight, this is new territory for White and McGregor - the previous pay-per-view sales record was 1.65m for the Irishman's rematch with Nate Diaz last year.

That fight marked McGregor's biggest payday to date, pocketing him $3m. In contrast, Mayweather made an estimated $180m from his Pacquio victory.

Nevertheless, White said the addition of UFC and its digital sophistication would help drive larger revenues than that 2015 event.

"This is the biggest event that has ever happened in combat sports," said White.

"It is the most distributed event in pay-per-view history. You can get this fight anywhere, in like over 200 countries on pay-per-view. Boxing doesn't usually do a lot of digital and you can buy this thing through ufc.tv, the Showtime app, Sony, Apple etc. If you're in Manhattan or you're on a desert island somewhere, if you have Wi-Fi, you can buy this fight."