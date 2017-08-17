Nina Edy

A-level results day has come round again, and although the wait is over, it’s now time to put whatever you’ve achieved to good use.

If you have an eye on a career in the Square Mile, but would rather pass on the university route, we’ve rounded up the best City apprenticeships. Some have opportunities you can apply for now - or you can take a break and apply for the rest later on in the year.

Currently available

Aviva - apprentice trading underwriter

Salary: £20,000 per annum

Duration: 12 months

Requirements: 96 UCAS points achieved, 5 GCSEs A to C (or 8-6 in the new 2017 grading) with three of those being in Maths, Science and English.

Aviva says: As an apprentice trading underwriter you will work towards the Level 4, an accredited apprenticeship scheme with an industry recognised qualification. Above all you must want a career in the insurance industry and be both willing and committed to learn.

Find out more here

Visa Europe - financial accounting higher apprenticeship

Salary: £355.50 per week

Duration: 18 months

Requirements: 7 GCSEs A*-C including Maths & English language, two A Levels at grade B or above in Maths, Science, IT or Economics.

Visa says: The financial accounting apprentice experiences a vast variety of roles during the two-year programme. The apprentice will have an opportunity to rotate through Accounts Payable, Expenses, Cash Management, Billing, Management Accounting and Financial Reporting.

The goal of Visa’s apprenticeship programme is to offer successful graduates a permanent job.

Find out more here

Applications for these open later on in the year

Banking

The so-called Big Four - Lloyds, HSBC, Barclays and RBS, and their subsidiaries - offer placements in various departments throughout the year. Programmes can last between 12 months and 18 months, during which apprentices are paid a salary and are offered opportunities, support and rewards that will take them further. Minimum educational qualifications are required dependant on the role but none demand a degree.

Accounting

Meanwhile, the Big Four accounting firms - EY, KPMG, Deloitte and PwC - all offer various apprenticeships for non university graduates in their London offices as well as internationally. Placements can last between 6 months and six years, and successful candidates are required to be fully committed to learning and developing their skill set. Minimum educational qualifications are required, depending on the role, and apprentices are paid a salary.