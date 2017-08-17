The founder and chief executive of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, has weighed in with his thoughts on events in the US after violent protests in Charlottesville.

He said there was no place for hate and the social network is monitoring and removing content that promotes hate crime and terrorism.

Apple boss Tim Cook is also among the tech bosses to speak on the matter which has shocked the nation, and spurred other top chiefs to dispand advisory councils to the President. Donald Trump has been criticised for not taking a strong enough stance against the white supremacist protestors.

Read Mark Zuckerberg's post on Facebook in full below.

We aren't born hating each other. We aren't born with such extreme views. We may not be able to solve every problem, but we all have a responsibility to do what we can. I believe we can do something about the parts of our culture that teach a person to hate someone else.

It's important that Facebook is a place where people with different views can share their ideas. Debate is part of a healthy society. But when someone tries to silence others or attacks them based on who they are or what they believe, that hurts us all and is unacceptable.

There is no place for hate in our community. That's why we've always taken down any post that promotes or celebrates hate crimes or acts of terrorism -- including what happened in Charlottesville. With the potential for more rallies, we're watching the situation closely and will take down threats of physical harm. We won't always be perfect, but you have my commitment that we'll keep working to make Facebook a place where everyone can feel safe.

The last few days have been hard to process. I know a lot of us have been asking where this hate comes from. As a Jew, it's something I've wondered much of my life. It's a disgrace that we still need to say that neo-Nazis and white supremacists are wrong -- as if this is somehow not obvious. My thoughts are with the victims of hate around the world, and everyone who has the courage to stand up to it every day.

There may always be some evil in the world, and maybe we can't do anything about that. But there's too much polarisation in our culture, and we can do something about that. There's not enough balance, nuance, and depth in our public discourse, and I believe we can do something about that. We need to bring people closer together, and I know we can make progress at that.