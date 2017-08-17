FTSE 100 7412.34 -0.28%
Thursday 17 August 2017 8:53am

What the frack? Geology professor says UK shale gas deposits were hyped up

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Related
Schroders Talk
Schroders Talk What Alan Shearer can teach us about QE
Application Approved To Frack Existing Gas Site In Ryedale
Shale gas deposits in the UK may be overhyped (Source: Getty)

UK fracking firms looking to replicate the success of the US shale boom may find themselves out of luck as new geologic research shows Britain's gas reserves are potentially much lower than previously thought.

Geology professor John Underhill from Heriot-Watt University warned the government should have an alternate plan in place for future gas supplies as the UK's shale deposits were formed 55m years too late to hold substantial amounts of accessible gas.

Shares in London-listed IGas, which is one of Britain's leading shale explorers, dropped at the market open. At the time of writing they were down 3.46 per cent at 62.75p.

It was previously thought that more substantial amounts of gas existed in Britain's shale after a 2013 study by the British Geological Survey indicated large shale deposits could supply the country for 25 years.

Read more: This is why US shale oil has surged and is weighing on prices

Underhill said the debate has been focused on whether or not hydraulic fracturing damages the environment when it should be looking at whether the geology stacks up.

The US shale industry has surged over the past year thanks to technological advancements and a crackdown on production by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) that encouraged increased investment. However, the US is also supported by big deposits in the heart of the continent that are primed for gas extraction.

In the government's latest poll on public opinion over fracking, support fell to just 16 per cent while 33 per cent were opposed. However, 48 per cent declined to support or oppose fracking.

Read more: Does fracking cause earthquakes? An £8m research project wants to find out

Tags

Related articles

This is why US shale oil has surged and is weighing on prices
Francesca Washtell
Francesca Washtell | Staff

Does fracking cause earthquakes? An £8m research project wants to find out
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Fracking firm Third Energy eyes £500m listing
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff