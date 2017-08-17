Rebecca Smith

Engineers have been working on repairs at London Waterloo after a partial train derailment on Tuesday, but South West Trains has warned there will still be some disruption for a third day.

The train operator said this morning that disruption was mostly on Main Line and suburban routes after the incident on Tuesday that meant trains were unable to use platforms one to 13 at Waterloo.

Read more: London Waterloo disruption continues for second day after train derailment

For the third day of disruption, South West Trains said it was still unable to use platform 13, so services may be delayed by up to 15 minutes, cancelled, or terminated short of their destination as a result.

There is also upgrade work underway to improve capacity at the station, which has meant platforms one to 10 are closed throughout August.

While engineers worked overnight on repairs, they were unable to complete them without causing "significant disruption" to morning services, so the work to bring platform 13 back into use will take place overnight later.

South West Trains said it was planning to run its timetabled service with the following alterations:

Cancelled trains:

06:15 Woking to Alton

07:29 Alton to London Waterloo

07:57 Epsom to London Waterloo

Trains terminating at Woking:

06:26 Havant to London Waterloo (will only run between Havant and Woking)

06:47 Basingstoke to London Waterloo (will only run between Basingstoke and Woking)

08:41 Haslemere to London Waterloo (will only run between Haslemere and Woking)

Passengers unable to use a ticket dated for the 15 or 16 August can use it to travel today.

Network Rail has also said that the issues on Tuesday should not interrupt the batch of upgrade work planned for the month, or its scheduled completion date of 28 August.

Read more: Passengers told to avoid Waterloo as derailment disruption goes on