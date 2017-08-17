Rebecca Smith

Apple chief executive Tim Cook has become the latest business leader to speak out against Donald Trump's response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

In an email to staff on Wednesday, Cook said:

I disagree with the President and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights.

The tech firm's boss also called for his employees to stand together, regardless of their political views, and reiterated the firm's commitment to inclusion.

In the memo obtained by BuzzFeed News, Cook adds: "Hate is a cancer, and left unchecked it destroys everything in its path. Its scars last generations. History has taught us this time and time again, both in the United States and countries around the world. We must not witness or permit such hate and bigotry in our country, and we must be unequivocal about it."

Apple's chief executive said it wasn't about "the left or the right", but "about human decency and morality".

The memo also says that Apple will make $1m (£775m) contributions to both the Southern Poverty Law Centre and the Anti-Defamation League.

The comments come after the disbanding of two business advisory councils to the President, after Trump said "both sides" were to blame for the violence, prompting an exodus of top bosses from his councils.

On Twitter yesterday afternoon Trump said: "Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both."

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

But the dissolution of the groups came as a string of executives left the manufacturing jobs initiative, upping the pressure on the remaining members and the separate strategic and policy forum.

The bosses of manufacturers 3M, Campbell Soup and Johnson & Johnson had earlier resigned from their places on his council, following chief executives at Under Armour, Intel, and Merck in stepping down.

