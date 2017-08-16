Ross McLean

Everton boss Ronald Koeman believes the Toffees have recruited one of the Premier League’s best after completing the signing of Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea for a club-record £45m.

The protracted capture of Sigurdsson, who is Everton’s eighth signing of the transfer window, takes the Merseyside club’s spending beyond the £130m mark this summer.

The 27-year-old scored nine goals and contributed 13 assists last term as Swansea successfully battled relegation and has signed a five-year contract at Goodison Park.

“In my opinion, in his position, he is one of the best in the Premier League. We have the player here and that’s really good for the team,” said Koeman.

“I’m really happy because the board and especially our chairman, Bill Kenwright, did everything to get him. It took some time but finally we have signed the player.”

Koeman has confirmed that Sigurdsson will not be handed his Everton debut in their Europa League play-off round first-leg clash against Hajduk Split this evening.

Sigurdsson could come into contention for Monday’s top-flight showdown at Manchester City and the 27-year-old has designs on playing a significant role in Everton’s push to improve on last season’s seventh-place finish.

“Hopefully I will continue to create goals and score goals for the team and contribute to the kind of success we’re seeking at the club,” said the Iceland midfielder.

“This is an ambitious club and it is clear we are moving in a really good direction. The most important thing is that this team keeps winning games and climbing the table – and does that throughout the season.

“I’d like to score as many goals and create as many as I can.”