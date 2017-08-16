Jasper Jolly

Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group today announced the departure of the two creative directors for its Topshop and Topman fashion retail brands, with David Hagglund taking over in a newly created role.

Gordon Richardson and Kate Phelan, who had headed the creative departments of Topman and Topshop respectively, will leave the business “later this year”, Arcadia said in a statement.

The reshuffle comes after Green was forced to find a new chief executive for Topshop Topman. Mary Homer left Topshop in March to take over at The White Company. She was replaced by Paul Price, Burberry's former merchandising officer, in July.

Hagglund previously ran his own creative studio under his name which had worked with Hugo Boss, Topshop’s fast fashion rival H&M, as well as other Scandinavian fashion brands.

Prior to this Hagglund was managing director at Swedish advertising agency Storakers McCann, and previously, art director at Vogue Paris.

One of the first challenges for Price and Hagglund will be driving on the international expansion of the Topshop and Topman brands, which has hit some obstacles. In May Topshop Australia fell into administration.

Topshop has also opened branches in China and the US.

Green said: “The appointment of David Hagglund, in the newly combined role, continues to mark the start of a new era for Topshop Topman in moving both brands forward in their ongoing global expansion.”

“I am delighted to welcome David who will be joining Paul Price, our new CEO, on the same day and I look forward to working with them both to drive the business forward.”

