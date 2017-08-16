Ross McLean

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has suffered a blow in his quest to bolster his side’s defensive reserves after an £18m bid for West Brom skipper Jonny Evans was rejected.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Baggies in 2015 after nine years at Manchester United, has emerged as a shock transfer target for City as they look to recruit a new centre-half before the close of the transfer window.

Evans has two years remaining on his current contract at The Hawthorns and West Brom appear determined to hold on to a player for whom they rejected a £10m offer from Leicester earlier in the summer.

Guardiola started Saturday’s Premier League opener at Brighton with a back three of Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi, although fourth choice Eliaquim Mangala is not thought to figure in his long-term plans.

Evans made a total of 198 appearances for United, winning three Premier League titles as well as two League Cups but fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho’s predecessor Louis van Gaal.

Evans drew interest from City’s Premier League rivals Arsenal last summer, although their approach was also rejected.