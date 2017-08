HotTopics.ht, Lynsey Barber

Challenger bank Monzo has a full banking licence, 200,000 users and has overseen £250m in spending in just over two years since it was founded.

Here, CEO Tom Blomfield sits down with City A.M.'s tech editor Lynsey Barber to discuss competition between challengers, the 'game of poker' and the exciting future ahead for banking customers.

Licence to bill: Monzo gets full banking license

Funding record: Monzo drove a record amount of crowdfunding through Crowdcube